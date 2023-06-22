JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JD Logistics Price Performance
Shares of JDLGF stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
About JD Logistics
