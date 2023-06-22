JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at $150,520,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,405 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,522. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

