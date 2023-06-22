Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. 6,342,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 2,061,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Jiuzi Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.