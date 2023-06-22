Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

