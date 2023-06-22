JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.7858 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

