JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Next Level Private LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
