JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 863.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $416.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

