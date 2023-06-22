JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
