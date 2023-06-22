JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

