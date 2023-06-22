JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($11.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.00) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON JTC opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,010.42 and a beta of 0.53. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($11.00).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

