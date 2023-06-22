Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 115 ($1.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.73) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 132.14 ($1.69).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a market cap of £845.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.45. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23).

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,160,606.78). In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($666,408.60). Also, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,160,606.78). 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

