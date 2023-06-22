Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.73) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 115 ($1.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132.14 ($1.69).

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group stock opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.45. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of £845.52 million, a P/E ratio of -338.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Just Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($666,408.60). In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,160,606.78). Also, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($666,408.60). Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

