Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.53. Kanzhun shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 652,793 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its position in Kanzhun by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 933,452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

