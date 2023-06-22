KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.04. KE shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 1,580,032 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

KE Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of KE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

