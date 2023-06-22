Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

