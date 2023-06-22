Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

