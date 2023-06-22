Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.20) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,248 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,592.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,707.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,962.89). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($36.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($25,796.55). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,962.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,512 shares of company stock worth $9,395,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.