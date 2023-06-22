Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KWS opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.20) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,707.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,248 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,592.95.

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($36.85) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($25,796.55). In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.84) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,172.62). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($36.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($25,796.55). Insiders bought a total of 4,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,640 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

