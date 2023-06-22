Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,343.33 ($42.78).
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.20) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,707.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,248 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,592.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
