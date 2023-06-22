Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,343.33 ($42.78).
Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,248 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.95. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,707.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
