Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,343.33 ($42.78).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,248 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.95. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,707.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.84) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,172.62). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($36.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($25,796.55). Also, insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479.40 ($3,172.62). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,640. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.