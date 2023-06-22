Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.95 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.26). Approximately 49,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 228,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Kistos in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £211.29 million, a PE ratio of 980.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.63.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

