Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$11.91. Approximately 12,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$525.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
