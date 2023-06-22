Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$11.91. Approximately 12,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$525.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 52.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.5947712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

