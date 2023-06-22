KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $65.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Argus decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

