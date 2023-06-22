Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.24. 37,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 99,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Know Labs Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Know Labs, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Know Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID Technology, Particle, Inc Technology, and AI Sales of NFT Products. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

