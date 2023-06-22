Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.
About Kojamo Oyj
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Kojamo Oyj from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Kojamo Oyj
Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.