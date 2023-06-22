Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

