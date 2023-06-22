KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading Down 1.8%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on KPTSF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
KP Tissue Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
