Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

