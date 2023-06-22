Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) vs. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Critical Contrast

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.46% 18.55% 1.65% Byline Bancorp 23.22% 12.03% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Financial and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $281.43 million 4.76 $103.82 million $4.06 12.97 Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 1.95 $87.95 million $2.44 7.60

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Byline Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

