Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.