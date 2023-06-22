Lantz Financial LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

