Lantz Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

