Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.