LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

LNXSF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

