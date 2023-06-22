LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

