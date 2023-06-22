Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Up to $32.10

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $33.08. Lazard shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 352,024 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Lazard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

