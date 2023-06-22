LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 0.84. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,423,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,016,000 after buying an additional 1,660,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,740,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

