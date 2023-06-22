LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.89

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.89 and traded as high as $67.93. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 75,479 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

