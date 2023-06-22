Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $18.52. Lemonade shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 973,917 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Lemonade Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 24.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

