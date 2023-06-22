LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.
LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.
