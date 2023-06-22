Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.33. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 532,104 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
