Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.33. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 532,104 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

