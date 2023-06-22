Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.85. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 131,481 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lightbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

