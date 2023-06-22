Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $320.67

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €320.67 ($348.55) and traded as high as €343.25 ($373.10). Linde shares last traded at €337.90 ($367.28), with a volume of 22,018 shares changing hands.
Linde Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €334.56 and a 200-day moving average of €320.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
