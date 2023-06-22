Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 478,205 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

