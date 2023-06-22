Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,540 ($109.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market capitalization of £42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6,056.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($90.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,811.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($100.32), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,060,983.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239,531 and have sold 130,974 shares valued at $1,078,939,796. 21.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

