Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,540 ($109.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market capitalization of £42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6,056.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($90.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,811.17.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
