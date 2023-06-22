Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Lookers Stock Performance
LKKRF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Lookers has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
About Lookers
