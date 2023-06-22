Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LKKRF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Lookers has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

