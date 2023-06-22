Lpwm LLC Invests $267,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

