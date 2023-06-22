Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Shares Down 5.3%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. 107,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 85,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

