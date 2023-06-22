Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.48. Lufax shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3,124,091 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.
Lufax Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Lufax from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.