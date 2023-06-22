Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.48. Lufax shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3,124,091 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.