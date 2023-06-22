Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$10.81. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 2,960,857 shares changing hands.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8037453 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

