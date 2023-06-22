LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

